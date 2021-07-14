Registered sex offender facing child pornography charges

Matthew Bald, 40, of Lockport is charged with possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lockport man, who is a registered Level 2 sex offender, is facing a charge of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Matthew Bald, 40, had to register following his March 2011 conviction for sexual abuse.

Last November, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted state police after getting a cybertipline report involving an image of suspected sexual performance by a child. Troopers reached out to Homeland Security Investigations who were able to trace the image to Bald's home.

A search warrant was executed and several digital items were seized, including a laptop and hard drive. On them, investigators discovered numerous files of suspected child pornography.