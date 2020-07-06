Reforms lead agenda as New York State lawmakers return to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — Reforms are going to be in the spotlight in Albany on Monday, with New York State lawmakers coming back to session with some bills ready for debate.
We already know a couple of the things they will be looking at and potentially voting on once the session begins.
Tops on the list is repealing the so-called 50-A law, which prevents the public from being able to access officers' disciplinary records, a repeal that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has advocated for.
Other bills on the list would ban the use of police chokeholds, automatically make the Attorney General an independent investigator in cases of accused police misconduct, and make false 911 calls based on race a hate crime.
