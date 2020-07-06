Reforms lead agenda as New York State lawmakers return to Albany

Tops on the list is repealing the so-called 50-A law, which prevents the public from being able to access officers' disciplinary records.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Reforms are going to be in the spotlight in Albany on Monday, with New York State lawmakers coming back to session with some bills ready for debate.

We already know a couple of the things they will be looking at and potentially voting on once the session begins.

Tops on the list is repealing the so-called 50-A law, which prevents the public from being able to access officers' disciplinary records, a repeal that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has advocated for.