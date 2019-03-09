BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's the first day of school for much of Western New York, and to change things up I'd like to talk to you not as a reporter, but as a father.

This message is mostly directed at my oldest child, but if there's a chance that it's universal for all school-age children, then perhaps this is an anecdote for other parents too.

Kids, why are you doing this?

What have we done to make you leave with such excitement?

You got up, all excited for the first day of school. You put on that first-day of school outfit that's been hanging on your door since Saturday.

You ran to the bus stop, caught up with old friends, met new ones. You're ready to take on that next chapter of your life while we, the parents, just stood there.

Emaline, age 6, heads to the bus on her first day of school.

Nate Benson, WGRZ

We stood there. Idly waiting for you to leave us. We were so strong. So very, very strong.

As the bus drives by, I think to myself, 'who's this boy she's sitting with on the bus?' I mean, really Emaline, the bus was empty when you got on it. Yet, you picked your neighborhood crush to sit with on the first day of school?

Now I like to consider myself a hip, modern dad. I'm proud of the fact that you called your shot and sat next to the person that makes you happy. But I was expecting this, maybe 30 or 40 years old, not at 6.

I have to be strong. I have to let you choose your path and be there to guide you when you need it.

I'm realizing now that there's profound happiness that overwhelms you as a parent when you get to see your child move on to the next step of their life.

On the other hand, there's this profound sadness that you can't hold on to yesterday.

I reflect back at my own childhood and think about my parents. I now know what they went through. The sacrifices that were made probably made them scramble at times, but as a kid I never noticed. To see my daughter off on the bus to her first day of school, I altered my work schedule to work a split shift. I know many parents have to do something similar.

As a young-ish parent, I'm here to say it's okay. Feel your feelings. Enjoy this moment. Look forward to the future but also reflect on the past and think about all the good times.

Hang in there parents, it's going to be okay.