BLASDELL, N.Y. — Looking to adopt a cat? The Ten Lives Club is holding a special promotion for adult cats now until the end of May.

During this time, adult cats can be adopted for $25.

The Ten Lives Club says adoptions are currently by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the shelter at (716) 646-5577 or by filling out an application for the specific cat you're interested in.

After submitting an application, someone from Ten Lives Club will then reach out to you within 24-48 hours.

You can check out all of the adoptable cats online here.

Anyone interested in dropping off cat food or kitty litter can do so by putting the items in one of the plastic bins outside the Ten Lives Club shelter. The nonprofit is also accepting monetary donations at this time.

Checks can be made out to Ten Lives Club and mailed to their main shelter located at 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell, NY 14219.

