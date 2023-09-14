East Aurora restaurant announces they will close every Sunday home gam during Bills season

Red's in East aurora will be closed on Sundays during the Bills season for home games only.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A local East Aurora restaurant has decided that they will be closed for every Sunday home game during the Bills season.

Red's char-grilled hot dogs and burgers posted on Facebook the change in their business hours on Thursday.

Although the East Aurora location will be closed they encouraged people that their food truck would be open at games located at the Orchard Park restaurant Prohibition.

The locations Sunday closed dates are

September 17

October 1

October 15

November 26

December 17

December 31

To learn more visit redsofea.com