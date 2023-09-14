East Aurora restaurant announces they will close every Sunday home gam during Bills season

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — A local East Aurora restaurant has decided that they will be closed for every Sunday home game during the Bills season.
Red's char-grilled hot dogs and burgers posted on Facebook the change in their business hours on Thursday.
Although the East Aurora location will be closed they encouraged people that their food truck would be open at games located at the Orchard Park restaurant Prohibition.
The locations Sunday closed dates are
- September 17
- October 1
- October 15
- November 26
- December 17
- December 31
To learn more visit redsofea.com