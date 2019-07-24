The Crosby's store in Holland will undergo several changes this summer, including a temporary closure starting July 31.

The convenience store chain plans to completely rebuild the current location on Olean Road, creating an all new storefront and fueling facility. Construction is estimated to take two or three months, with a goal of reopening in the fall.

According to Doug Galli, the vice president and general manager of Reid Stores, the decision to raze and rebuild the old location was the best solution to ensure their customers are given a quality experience.

“As the hometown convenience store, our Holland customers will have the full array of Crosby’s fresh, on-site produced food options like our signature pizza, calzones, made-to-order subs and expanded beverage offerings,” Galli said. “New will be a beer cave, as well as indoor and outdoor seating. We are also excited about expanding our own Crosby’s branded fuel offering with the addition of diesel fuel.”

Crosby's is a division of the Reid Group and operates over 80 stores in New York and Pennsylvania.