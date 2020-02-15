BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's not the time of year that we're really thinking about getting out on bikes, but we're got some new numbers on the bike-share program around Western New York.

Reddy Bikeshare put them out Friday. The organization says people took 36,000 trips on their bikes last year, the most ever, and rode almost 60,000 miles.

To put that into Buffalo terms, they say that was the equivalent than 167,000 wings.

M&T Bank employee Tom Darlington set the record with a 76-mile ride from South Buffalo to Niagara Falls and back.

RELATED: Cheektowaga mom plans bike safety event to keep daughter's legacy alive

RELATED: 'Peloton husband' gives real life girlfriend a Peloton bike for Christmas

RELATED: Peloton actress weighs in on ad's controversy: 'Honestly, I think it was my face'