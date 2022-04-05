Reddy Bikeshare returns for 7th season with updated technology

The official start of the 2022 bikesharing season began on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sure signs that spring and summer are on the way keep popping up across Buffalo. The most recent of those being the start of the Reddy Bikeshare season on Tuesday.

Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health made the announcement of the official start of the season and detailed plans to upgrade the bikes with scan-to unlock technology.

Soon, at all 90 locations, people will be able to unlock a bike by scanning a QR code on their smartphone, rather than inputting an account number and PIN to release the bike's lock.

“As pioneers of healthy and active transportation in partnership with Independent Health, together we are continuing to serve our community with an innovative approach to accessibility,” said Nathan Schultz, director of operations for Reddy Bikeshare. “Accessing a bike will be easier than ever before - with a quick scan on your phone, you’ll be able to hop on a bike in seconds, and for folks without access to a phone, member RFID cards will remain available."

Member RFID cards can still be used instead of a phone to unlock a bike. They can be obtained by calling 716-407-7474 or by emailing info@reddybikeshare.com.

Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health will continue to partner with the City of Niagara Falls to offer $1 annual passes to residents throughout the 2022 season.

"Once again, residents will have the opportunity to purchase an annual Reddy Bikeshare pass for just $1. With the skyrocketing price of gasoline, this special rate will allow for expanded transportation options for residents in Niagara Falls," Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "For visitors who travel to our City during the spring, summer and fall months, these bikes will give everyone affordable access to quick transportation throughout Niagara Falls."

Residents of Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood can redeem a free annual pass, which is supported by the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC). Annual passes usually cost $55 and one cent to ride.

All Western New York residents can get a discounted annual pass during the month of April. People can use the promo code: REDDY22 on the Reddy Bikeshare website or by downloading the Social Bicycles app.

Reddy’s parent nonprofit, Shared Mobility, will work to slowly introduce e-bikes to the Reddy fleet following positive feedback from tests and community members.