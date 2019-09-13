NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The bicycling season is starting to wind down in Western New York, but we should have plenty more nice days for people in Niagara Falls to enjoy these.

The Cataract City got its first taste of the Reddy Bikeshare program Friday with the first station being installed near City Hall.

Thirty more of the stations will go in around the city within the next two weeks, with 145 bikes for people to rent and enjoy. This program is like the program that's been here in Buffalo for four years now.

"I think that when you make bikes accessible and easy to ride for people, people will use them. It's indicative of the Buffalo Niagara region becoming more bikeable," says Jennifer white from Reddy Bikeshare

The bikes will be available for riders in the falls starting September 27.