BUFFALO, N.Y. — Independent Health and Reddy Bikeshare started to get ready for warmer weather on Monday with the installation of 40 Reddy bike racks around Buffalo.

It's the fourth season that the 200 GPS-enabled bikes will be available to rent.

To find a bike and rent one, users must download the social bicycles app.

The bikes will be available to ride in Buffalo starting next week.

Also, 145 bikes will be set up for use in Niagara Falls for the first time later this year.

