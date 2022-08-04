Reddy Bikeshare adds new Parkside location, 12 other stations in Buffalo

Crews installed a new station next to Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House on Thursday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a new addition to Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood — Reddy Bikeshare added a new bike station on Jewett Parkway next to Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin Martin House.

Crews installed the bike rack Thursday morning. It's part of a partnership with Independent Health and the Martin House. It's one of 13 stations that have been or will be installed this season.

They include:

EM Tea Coffee Cup Café, 80 Oakgrove Ave. – Hamlin Park

Nash House Museum, 36 Nash St. – Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor

Niagara and Breckenridge Streets, 1242 Niagara St. – Niagara Street Cycle Track Corridor

500 Seneca, 500 Seneca St. – Larkinville

Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 E Delavan Ave. – Delavan-Grider

Erie Basin Marina, 20 Wilkeson Way – Waterfront

201 Ellicott, 201 Ellicott St. – Downtown

Seneca One Plaza, 1 Seneca St. – Downtown

The Foundry, 298 Northampton St. – Masten Park

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House, 125 Jewett Pkwy – Parkside

Ohio Street across from Conway Park, near 405 Ohio St. – Old First Ward

313 Broadway – Willert Park

East Side Bike Club Community Workshop and E-Bike Library, 1057 Kensington Ave. – Bailey-Kensington

There are now more than 100 stations in the self-service network in Western New York. The station at 125 Jewett Parkway is location number 108.

"It is a different way to experience a neighborhood, a community, and it'll also allow visitors and locals to kind of expand their outreach, and you know, remove a barrier. You don't have to know where you're going, and you don't have to worry about parking," said Suzanne Badgley, director of marketing at the Frank Lloyd Wright Darwin Martin House.

This season's station expansion project was made possible with federal grant funding from GO Buffalo Niagara.