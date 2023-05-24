Hot air balloon rally returning to Letchworth State Park this weekend

More than 20 hot air balloon will launch from an overlook of the canyon.

PERRY, New York — The view at Letchworth State Park will be even more impressive this weekend.

The Red, White, and Blue Balloon Rally is returning with more than 20 hot air balloons launching over the canyon.

The balloons will take off from Archery Field Overlook inside the castile entrance at 6787 Denton Corners Road.

The balloons will launch beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday and continue through the weekend starting at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

This year's rally will also pay tribute to Sean Quigley, who was a beloved balloon pilot. He first organized the rally, which is a staple of the "Grand Canyon of the East."

The balloons are free to watch, but rides can be booked on the Liberty Balloon Company website. Balloon flights are very weather dependent. Flights can be booked through October.