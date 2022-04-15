Red-tailed hawk rescued after leg gets caught in a picnic table

The hawk was eventually freed and released unharmed from Lakeside State Park in Orleans County.

CARLTON, N.Y. — It was Environmental Conservation Officer Fonda to the rescue after a report came in earlier this month of a red-tailed hawk in distress in Orleans County.

According to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Press Office, when the officer arrived at Lakeside State Park in the town of Carlton, he found the bird with its leg caught in a picnic table, unable to free itself.

Officer Fonda was able to safely free the hawk free the hawk and release it unharmed.

"DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers and Investigators are on the front lines each and every day protecting our natural resources by upholding New York's environmental laws and regulations and safeguarding public health," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

"From ensuring hunters and anglers follow rules and regulations afield and on the water, to sustaining partnerships with local law enforcement agencies investigating crimes that include solid waste dumping and air emissions violations, ECOs and Investigators are on patrol, ready to serve their communities. Each year brings new challenges, and fortunately, these Officers and Investigators are expertly trained to perform their duties with persistence, integrity, and good judgment, as they've done for over a century."