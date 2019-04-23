BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is assisting in an effort to make sure more homes in Western New York are equipped with a smoke detector.

From Saturday, April 27 until Monday, May 13, the American Red Cross will be visiting homes throughout the country and installing 100,000 smoke detectors.

This is part of a national effort to "Sound the Alarm" which is a campaign to educate people on fire safety.

On Saturday, May 11, volunteers will be going door-to-door throughout Western New York to install free smoke detectors.

Volunteers will also be helping people establish a fire escape plan in their home.

Services are free and for more information on how you can get a smoke detector, go to the American Red Cross Western New York Chapter's website.