Red Cross to close emergency shelter in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The American Red Cross announced Sunday afternoon that it's closing the emergency congregate shelter in Lockport.

The emergency shelter was opened earlier this week at the Rapids Volunteer Fire Department, located on Plank Road, to assist with flooding along Robinson Road. Now the shelter is set to close on Sunday, July 24 at 6 p.m.

According to the Red Cross, it plans on monitoring the situation in Lockport, adding that it is ready to respond as necessary.