American Red Cross teams up with NFL to promote blood and plasma donations

If you donate blood in January, you will be entered to win two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in California.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How does going to Super Bowl LVI sound? All you have to do is donate blood or plasma, and you will be entered for a chance to be there.

The American Red Cross teamed up with the NFL to urge people to give blood or platelets. If you donate in the month of January, you will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to that, you will also be entered to win the "Big Game at Home" package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood by clicking here, the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or activate the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.