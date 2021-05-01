American Red Cross teams up with NFL to promote blood and plasma donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How does going to Super Bowl LVI sound? All you have to do is donate blood or plasma, and you will be entered for a chance to be there.
The American Red Cross teamed up with the NFL to urge people to give blood or platelets. If you donate in the month of January, you will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California.
In addition to that, you will also be entered to win the "Big Game at Home" package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.
You can schedule an appointment to give blood by clicking here, the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or activate the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”