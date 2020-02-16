BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least ten adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross following a house fire on Buffalo's East Side Sunday morning.

Buffalo firefighters responded to the fire call at 282 Fillmore Avenue just after 9 a.m. Fire investigators say the fire started on the first floor of the two family residence.

Officials say the fire caused about $120,000 worth of damage. However, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

