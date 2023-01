A total of $75,000 in damage resulted, a cause of the fire has not been determined.

BUFFALO, N.Y. —

Four people are being helped by the Red Cross following a fire in North Buffalo.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire on Crowley Avenue Saturday around 6:50 a.m.

Officials report that the fire started in the attic of a residence while people were inside.

There were no reported injuries associated with the fire.

The total estimated damage is $75,000. The cause of fire has not been determined. It continues to be under investigation.