BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire officials say the Red Cross is assisting 18 people after a blaze at 79 Kensington Avenue on Friday night.

No injuries were reported from the scene, where officials say the two-alarm fire began on the first floor. Responders were called in at 6:25 p.m.

Buffalo Fire officials say the damage is estimated at $150,000, and the cause remains under investigation.

There was also damage to a building at 85 Kensington, where an estimated $130,000 worth of damage occurred.