Red Cross encouraging blood donation both before and after impending snow storm

Eligible blood and platelet donors are being asked to make appointments before travel conditions make for possible hazardous travel.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you were considering making either a blood or platelet donation, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make an appointment before the weather takes a turn for the worse.

The organization says difficult travel conditions often result in cancelled blood drives and appointments and it's critical to keep the region's blood supply fully stocked.

“The need for blood does not get a snow day,” said Hanna Malak, Red Cross Western NY Regional Donor Services Executive. “It is the blood products already on the shelves that help save lives when severe weather hits.”