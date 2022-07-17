Red Cross assisting 2 people after South Division Street fire

The fire, which caused an estimated $250,000 in damage, began around 3 a.m. on the 800 block of South Division Street, near Lord Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Red Cross is assisting two adults after an overnight fire on South Division Street in the City of Buffalo.

The fire began on the second floor of the residential building, according to the Buffalo Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Separately, Red Cross is assisting another 12 people after a fire tore through an apartment complex on Richmond Avenue.

The fire, which caused an estimated $200,000 in damage, began on the third floor of the building around 8:10 a.m.

The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating.