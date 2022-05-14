Red Cross assisting one person following Batavia house fire Friday night

One firefighter was taken to the hospital by fire department personnel for heat exhaustion.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Following a house fire in Batavia, the American Red Cross is is helping one person.

Firefighters say it started just before 9 p.m. Friday at 39 Montclair Avenue.

Fire crews entered the home and found the fire in the first and second floors, as well as in the attic.

"Initial crews arrived to find heavy fire in front of the house knocked it down. six people were home at the time that were safely removed from the house before we got here," Batavia Fire Chief Dan Herberger said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital by fire department personnel for heat exhaustion.