Red Cross assisting multiple families after fire in Village of Barker

BARKER, N.Y. — The Red Cross is assisting multiple families after a fire ripped through the top floor of a multi-dwelling complex Saturday afternoon in the Village of Barker.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it received multiple calls around 2 p.m. Saturday, reporting smoke and fire from the top floor of a building.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, though everyone in the building was safely evacuated.

Helping to put out the blaze were the Barker, Hartland, Lyndonville, Olcott, Wrights Corners, and Miller Hose fire departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team.