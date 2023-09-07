Red Cross assisting 4 people after a garage fire extends to neighboring home

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. The fire began in Lang Street garage, then reached a home on Texas Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is assisting a family of four after a garage fire extended to a neighboring home on the city's East Side.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

The fire began in a rear garage on Lang Street, then reached a home at 94 Texas Street. Buffalo Fire crews arrived on the scene, near Bailey and East Delavan avenues, a little past 6 p.m.

The garage was fully involved when fire crews arrived. A 2 On Your Side photojournalist was told that a neighbor helped family members get out of the home.

Buffalo Fire Department battalion chief Matt Hoare said the garage was a total loss with damage estimated at $35,000. Total damage to the home was estimated at $175,000.

The fire remains under investigation.

Earlier Sunday, the Red Cross assisted six people after a 2-alarm fire tore through another Buffalo home.