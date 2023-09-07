Red Cross assisting 4 people after a garage fire extends to neighboring home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is assisting a family of four after a garage fire extended to a neighboring home on the city's East Side.
One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.
The fire began in a rear garage on Lang Street, then reached a home at 94 Texas Street. Buffalo Fire crews arrived on the scene, near Bailey and East Delavan avenues, a little past 6 p.m.
The garage was fully involved when fire crews arrived. A 2 On Your Side photojournalist was told that a neighbor helped family members get out of the home.
Buffalo Fire Department battalion chief Matt Hoare said the garage was a total loss with damage estimated at $35,000. Total damage to the home was estimated at $175,000.
The fire remains under investigation.
Earlier Sunday, the Red Cross assisted six people after a 2-alarm fire tore through another Buffalo home.
