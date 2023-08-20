Red Cross assisting 8 people after Lovejoy neighborhood fire

The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on Ludington Street, just east of Bailey Avenue and north of William Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting eight people after a fire ripped through a Lovejoy neighborhood home on Saturday.

The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on Ludington Street, just east of Bailey Avenue and north of William Street. The fire began on the first floor and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, a City of Buffalo spokesperson said.

The fire also led to exposure damage at another nearby home, causing an estimated $75,000 in damages.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

Earlier Saturday, Buffalo Fire crews battled a blaze at 116 Dodge Street, near Main and Best streets. That fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages, and the cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported in either fire.