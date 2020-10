Fire officials say the blaze, which caused $160,000 in damage, began in the back of the occupied residential structure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is assisting seven people, including four children, after a two-alarm fire swept through a Hawley Street building on Thursday afternoon.

Buffalo Fire responded to the fire around 2:45 p.m. at 41 Hawley Street, blocks west of the Hotel Henry.

