Red Cross assisting 6 people after North Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is assisting six people after a fire tore through a North Buffalo building on Sunday evening.
Buffalo Fire crews responded to the fire at 238 Crescent Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. The fire began on the first floor of the occupied residential structure, a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo said.
Six people were being assisted, and the fire caused an estimated $180,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
