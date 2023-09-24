x
Red Cross assisting 6 people after North Buffalo fire

The fire caused an estimated $180,000 in damages.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is assisting six people after a fire tore through a North Buffalo building on Sunday evening.

Buffalo Fire crews responded to the fire at 238 Crescent Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. The fire began on the first floor of the occupied residential structure, a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

