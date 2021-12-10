Red Cross assisting 6 adults, 1 child following 2-alarm fire

Firefighters were able to get everyone out of the house safely along with two dogs, seven cats, and a rabbit.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six adults and one child are being assisted by the American Red Cross following a two-alarm fire that broke out early Friday afternoon in South Buffalo.

The fire started on the first floor of the two-and-a-half story house on Columbus Avenue. Division Chief Daniel Bossi with the Buffalo Fire Department told 2 On Your Side that the two family home was occupied when the fire broke out.

According to Bossi, the scene was "fairly chaotic" when first responders arrived. Bossi went on to say that the firefighters were able to get everyone out of the house safely along with two dogs, seven cats, and a rabbit.

Bossi said a majority of the animals were alive when firefighters got them out of the house, and two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. Damage to the house is estimated at $200,000.