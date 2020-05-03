BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross says it's assisting two adults and three children after a house fire in the 300 block of Florida Street in Buffalo, not far from the 33 and 198 split.

Buffalo Fire said first responders were called to the scene around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. They say the fire started on a lower floor of the residence, and the spread up and into the attic.

Everyone inside managed to get out safely on their own, and no firefighters were hurt.

Fire officials estimated the damage at $165,000.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

