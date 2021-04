Fire investigators say the blaze started in the basement and caused roughly $175,000 worth of damage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross following a fire Sunday morning in the city's Delaware District.

Buffalo firefighters were called to a residence at 93 Harvard Place just before 9 a.m. for reports for a fire.

