BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is assisting 22 people following a two-alarm fire at a multi-family residence on Buffalo's West Side Monday evening.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the to the fire at 84 Garner Avenue at 5:50 p.m. Fire investigators say the fire began on the lower floor of the house, causing roughly $60,000 worth of damage.

The fire also caused $140,000 worth of exposure damage to the house next door at 80 Garner Avenue.

The Red Cross is assisting 17 people from 84 Garner Avenue and Five people from 80 Garner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

