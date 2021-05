Investigators say damage to the Sycamore Street residence is estimated at $75,000.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting two adults following a house fire Friday evening in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo firefighters were called to 795 Sycamore Street around 6:30 p.m. According to fire officials, the fire started on the second floor of the residence.

One person was injured in the fire and was taken to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.