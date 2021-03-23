x
Red Cross assisting 2 adults following 2-alarm fire on Norwood Avenue

According to Buffalo fire officials, the occupied multi-unit residential structure sustained roughly $500,000 worth of damage.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting two adults following a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo firefighters were called to 529 Norwood Avenue just before 1:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, the occupied multi-unit residential structure sustained roughly $500,000 worth of damage. The fire also caused exposure damage to two nearby homes and two vehicles, resulting in $55,000 worth of damage.

No cause has been given at this time. The fire is currently under investigation.

