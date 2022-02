The Paul Place fire happened around 7 p.m., a City of Buffalo spokesperson said, causing an estimated $200,000 in damage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross is assisting two adults after a fire tore through a home off Seneca Street on Saturday night.

The Paul Place fire happened around 7 p.m., a City of Buffalo spokesperson said, causing an estimated $200,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported. No other details were immediately available.