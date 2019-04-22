BUFFALO, N.Y. — The ninth annual Recruit New York campaign will take place this weekend as volunteer fire departments look to recruit some new members.

On Monday, fire officials and lawmakers in Niagara County spoke about how important and rewarding it can be to give back to your community, and how fire departments would love to discuss their work with you.

"So please, when you're out and about in the community driving by one of your local volunteer fire departments, if you see them training, stop in," Jonathan Schultz of Niagara County Fire said.

"Talk with them. See what their needs are. Because I can tell you, all our organizations out there are looking for help, and they need your help. And really thank them for what they do."

Volunteer fire departments state wide will be holding open houses this Saturday and Sunday to educate people about their work and to attract new volunteers.

