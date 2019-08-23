BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man was sentenced Friday for nearly striking a police officer at the scene of an accident.

Erie Country Court Judge Kenneth Case has sentenced Scott Nowak, 39, to two to four years in prison after Nowak pleaded guilty to one count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, a Class "D" felony.

Investigators say on March 31, 2019, an officer tried to pull Nowak over on Genesee Street near Sonwill Drive in Cheektowaga. Nowak continued to evade the police and when he refused to stop, the officer placed a notice to area law enforcement for Nowak's vehicle.

Cheektowaga Police located a short time later when they were responding to a multi-vehicle accident on the westbound lane of the Kensington Expressway near the Thruway. The District Attorney's office says Nowak sped through the crash site, hit a barrier and nearly injured a police officer.

