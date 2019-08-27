A new owner has checked into a nationally brand Amherst hotel.

Local hotelier Kisher Patel, through his 4400 Maple LLC affiliate, has paid $2.725 million for the 93-room Motel 6 on Maple Road in Amherst, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s Office. The Motel 6 had been owned by G6 Hospitality Property LLC, according to county records.

Patel said he plans on keeping the two-story hotel, built in the mid-1980s, affiliated with the Motel 6 brand. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.

RELATED: 14 of July's 131 high-end real-estate deals topped $1 million

RELATED: Albright-Knox to pay $60K annually for East Side space