Real Deals: Reid Petroleum buys Amherst gas station

AMHERST, N.Y. — Lockport-based Reid Petroleum Corp. has acquired an Amherst gas station and mini convenience store.

Reid Petroleum's Hawley Development Corp. affiliate paid $750,000 for the Marathon gas station and convenience store at 4220 Sheridan Drive, according to documents filed Dec. 28 in the Erie County clerk's office. Leemilt’s Petroleum Inc. of Jericho previously owned the property.

The gas station was constructed in 1982, according to Amherst Building Department records. Paul Reid said no changes are immediately planned. With the deal, Reid Petroleum has 82 locations, mostly under the Crosby’s name.