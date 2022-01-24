Real Deal: BestSelf buys medical campus property for $8.96M

BUFFALO, N.Y. — BestSelf Behavioral Health has taken another step toward having its headquarters on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

BestSelf Properties Inc. paid $8.96 million for properties at 899 Main St. and 853 Washington St., both owned by Uniland Development Co.’s Uniland Partnership of Delaware LLC. The deal closed Jan. 20, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 853 Washington St. property is a 100-car surface parking lot that Uniland acquired in 2019.