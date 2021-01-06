Reading Rules! Kid’s Summer Reading Challenge now underway

This year, the challenge runs from June 1 to August 20, and will include a virtual champion reader awards ceremony.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown launched the 20th annual Mayor’s Reading Rules! Kid’s Summer Reading Challenge on Tuesday.

This year, the challenge runs from June 1 to August 20, and will include a virtual champion reader awards ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, August 28.

Over the past 20 years, the Reading Rules! Challenge has produced more than 22,000 champion readers and 2,000 more are expected to join in on the fun this year.

"Reading Rules has become such a popular part of children's summers in the City of Buffalo," Brown said. "It encourages students from pre-K to 12 to read over the summer and keep their academic skills, their literacy skills sharp and we are so thankful that so many children with the support and supervision of their families have participated in the program."

There will be two challenges this summer. The first will be held between June 1 and July 9. Participants are asked to read five books and submit five written book summaries. Those who accomplish the challenge will be eligible for a prize drawing during the week of July 12.

The second challenge will take place from July 12 to August 20. Similar to the first challenge, kids must read five books and submit five written book summaries. Those who participate will be eligible for a prize drawing during the week of August 23.

Champion readers who accomplish both challenges will then be entered into a grand prize drawing. The drawing will take place during the mayor's Virtual Reading Rules! Awards Ceremony.

According to the mayor's office, each champion reader will not only get a 2021 Reading Rules diploma, but will also receive a bonus prize envelope. The bonus prizes could include things such as bicycles, bike helmets, laptops, Kindles, Fitbits, backpacks filled with school supplies, academic scholarship funds, and gift cards to Dick’s, Target, or other retailers.

"I encourage all students to read and enjoy books all summer long as part of Mayor Brown’s annual Reading Rules Program," said Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash. "Reading stimulates our imagination, expands our understanding of the world, and prepares us for a lifetime of learning. Reading keeps students’ brains strong in preparation for all academics! Keep up the excellent work and enjoy the rest of your summer!"