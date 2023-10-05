Reaction to Governor Hochul's immigration emergency order

As the federal government ends its pandemic-era Title 42 immigration policy at the border with Mexico, some say the migrant surge will grow.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern border and the spill-over affect with thousands ending up in in New York City and elsewhere, there is more reaction to the efforts of New York state leaders to deal with it.

As the federal government ends its pandemic-era Title 42 immigration policy at the border with Mexico, some say the migrant surge will grow even more-so.

In New York City, more than 50,000 asylum seekers are housed in hotels or even temporary shelters. Some arrived after they were bused north by officials in southern, Republican-led states.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said another 1,500 people arrived just last week, has now issued an executive order, just like during the COVID crisis, to mobilize more National Guard troops for assistance and quickly providing more food and other supplies as needed.

The governor calls it "a coordinated response with significantly changing circumstances." She also said she had spoken with the New York City mayor, as well as county executives around the state.

A spokesman for Erie County Executive Poloncarz said he did not speak directly with the governor. He did point out that the County Department of Social Services reports all local existing shelters and housing options are over capacity with simply nowhere to house asylum seekers.

Managers of the Vive Shelter for asylum seekers in Buffalo said no one was available to speak Wednesday, but their website indicates they are filled to capacity. They may speak with 2 On Your Side on Thursday.

Last fall U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand suggested communities such as Niagara Falls could help and benefit from accepting some migrants, but back then Mayor Robert Restaino told us they did not have sufficient education or housing facilities.

The governor allocated $1 billion in the state budget to assist New York City and other efforts. But now her new executive order raises concerns for Republican State Senator George Borrello.

"This would free up dollars and circumvent the legislature so that she would not have to come to to get approval, which provides political cover to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle," he said.

Politico also mentioned that Governor Hochul said Tuesday that while legal working documents could be an obstacle for migrants, farmers in New York State actually need 5,000 more workers.

A local farmer told us they need skilled workers with certified federal H2A visas.

Senator Borrello, who represents many Western New York farming communities, and who is the ranking member on the State Senate Agriculture Committee, added: "I heard the governor said, 'Well, we have farmers that need workers.' Farmers get workers legally from other countries. We have a program for that. It's a successful federal program."

The Cornell Agriculture Workforce Program also recognizes potential obstacles but will hold an online farmworker information session for participants around the state next Tuesday.

Overall, Borrello was critical of the state's policies, "New York City and New York State need to rescind this sanctuary status. It is absolutely fueling the people who are coming here and overwhelming the system. And you look at New York City, one of the wealthiest, most populated cities in the world, and it is breaking the back — not my words, the words of the mayor — breaking the back of the city, this migrant crisis is."