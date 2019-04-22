BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Rath Building in downtown Buffalo, which was closed Monday following a water line break, will reopen on Tuesday "with some limitations," according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Offices located on the third and fourth floors of the Franklin Street building will remain closed on Tuesday. The Erie County employees who normally work on those floors have been asked not to report to work.

The county also asked that people who had appointments Tuesday with any departments on those two floors to reschedule.

The building was closed Monday for public safety reasons.