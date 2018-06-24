BUFFALO, NY - Rasmus Dahlin has arrived to the Queen City - and he's already donning Bills gear.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram to announce his arrival and show off his Bills hat:

Hello Buffalo 🤩 A post shared by Rasmus Dahlin (@rasmusdahlinn) on Jun 24, 2018 at 11:56am PDT

More: Rasmus Dahlin excited to call Buffalo his new home

NHL Draft Day Two: Buffalo Sabres draft picks

The expectations for Dahlin are through the roof. He's been compared to a number of the all time greats, including Detroit legend Nicklas Lidstrom.

With just over 100 days until the team's home opener against the Bruins in October, it's safe to say fans are eagerly waiting to see Dahlin in action.

© 2018 WGRZ