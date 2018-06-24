BUFFALO, NY - Rasmus Dahlin has arrived to the Queen City - and he's already donning Bills gear.
The 18-year-old took to Instagram to announce his arrival and show off his Bills hat:
The expectations for Dahlin are through the roof. He's been compared to a number of the all time greats, including Detroit legend Nicklas Lidstrom.
With just over 100 days until the team's home opener against the Bruins in October, it's safe to say fans are eagerly waiting to see Dahlin in action.
