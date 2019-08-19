LOCKPORT, N.Y. — According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a driver in a pickup truck hit and seriously injured a volunteer firefighter who was directing traffic in the Town of Lockport Sunday night.

A fireman from the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company was directing traffic at the intersection of Tonawanda Creek Road and Minnick Road due to a car crash when the firefighter was hit. Police say a truck slowed down going through the intersection, but did not stop, hitting the fireman and driving away from the scene.

Following the incident, the fireman was taken to the Erie County Medical Center with serious physical injuries, where he currently remains. Police say the fireman was wearing a reflective vest and directing traffic with a lighted wand when the accident happened.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help locating the vehicle. According to police, the truck appeared to be a newer white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with black striping, which may have damage to the front end or side. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (716) 438-3327.

RELATED: Injured firefighter sues City of Buffalo

RELATED: Buffalo firefighter injures knee during second-alarm fire

RELATED: Junior volunteer firefighter rings Victory Bell at Roswell Park