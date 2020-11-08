Ransomville Speedway cancels 2020 season

The speedway says that Cuomo’s executive order prohibiting crowds at racing events has been extended to August 29, forcing the speedway to cancel the season.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Ransomville Speedway announced Tuesday that it will have to cancel its 2020 racing season due to the pandemic and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders.

The speedway says that Cuomo’s executive order prohibiting crowds at racing events has been extended to August 29, forcing the speedway to cancel the season.

“Hosting successful events is dependent on three major components – participants, fans and sponsorships," said general manager Jenn Martin. "It is challenging to successfully operate when fans aren’t permitted and sponsorships are so dependent on crowds."

Martin said that like other tracks and businesses, they have been waiting for their part in Phase 4 of reopening to begin, but that hasn’t happened yet.