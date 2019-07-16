BUFFALO, N.Y. — Random Acts Buffalo, which describes itself as a grassroots community group which supports the Greater Buffalo Area through random acts of kindness and community outreach, Tuesday launched its inaugural Randomly Kind: A 716 Day Celebration.

The mission coincides with July 16th, which in Western New York has been come to be known as “716 Day” (with 716 signifying both the date on the calendar and the telephone area code for the Western New York region).

Some of the random acts of kindness will include:

-Placing 600 carnations on vehicles in hospitals and nursing home parking lots across the region

-Handing out over 200 popsicles in South Buffalo

-Handing out 150 free slices of Pizza

-Placing gift cards beneath painted rocks placed throughout the 716

All told the group of volunteers ready to drop nearly 2,000 random acts of kindness throughout the area.

The chief organizer of the event, Maria Alesse, believes the effort highlights and embodies the greatest strength of Western New York, which she describes as “our kindness and focus on giving people a random smile with the hopes that they may in turn be inspired to pay it forward in their own way.”

And have a happy 716!