Ramp Up Buffalo Fashion show held to benefit Variety Club

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Models walked the runway to help a local charity this weekend.

Ramp Up Buffalo Fashion Show and Luncheon was held Saturday at the M Hotel Buffalo in Cheektowaga.

Fashions for the show were provided by Chico's, Pumpkins Children's Clothing, The Jacqueline Shoppe and Marty's Formal Wear. Enjoy a lovely luncheon, fall fashions and basket raffles!

Proceeds from the event will be donated on the Variety Club Telethon to help Robert Warner Rehabilitation Center at Oishei Children's Hospital and other local charities benefiting children of WNY.

2 On Your Side's Melissa Holmes was the emcee of the event.

So happy to host a fashion show fundraiser for Variety Club- which featured a Bills pep rally with the kids! Channel 2 is a proud partner of Variety! Posted by Melissa Holmes- WGRZ on Saturday, September 30, 2023