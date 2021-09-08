RAM free medical clinic happening this weekend in Olean

The clinic will provide free eye exams, dental and medical services on Saturday and Sunday.

OLEAN, N.Y. — A free pop-up medical clinic providing dental, vision, and general medical care takes place this weekend in Olean.

Remote Area Medical will be providing free medical services at Jamestown Community College: Cattaraugus County Campus on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is first-come, first-serve. To accommodate this, the parking lot will open at 12:01 a.m. the day of the clinics and patients will start being seen at 6 a.m. Bathrooms will be provided for people who come to wait.

Anyone interested in receive services and especially dental services should arrive early. Clinic closing time is dependent on the service area capacity.

Since there is limited capacity, patients will need to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services will be provided to every patient in addition to dental or vision.

No ID is required and all services provided by RAM are free. Available services include dental cleaning, fillings, teeth extraction, teeth x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, and general medical exams.

No guests or pets will be allowed into the building with the patient and patients will be required to wear masks and undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the Olean community,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before."