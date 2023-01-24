Ralphie the "Jerk" looking for home

The Niagara County SPCA shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One "fire-breathing demon" at the Niagara County SPCA has attracted national attention across social media.

We've become pros at writing animal adoption posts. With the adorableness we encounter daily, we have tons of material.... Posted by Niagara SPCA on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Apparently, Ralphie at first glance, "he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him," but in reality, he's a "jerk" according to the shelter.

They also add, "We’re sure you’re thinking: my ankles will be just fine. We’d caution- proceed at your own risk.”

He has a tendency of wanting to bite on his fingers and ankles but he has the potential to be a good boy according to the shelter.

Ralphie is still looking for his forever home.