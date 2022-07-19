Ralph Wilson Park holding groundbreaking celebration Tuesday

To celebrate the groundbreaking at Ralph Wilson Park, the community is invited to come to the park Tuesday evening for activities, food and giveaways.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the City of Buffalo and the Wilson Park Conservancy broke ground on Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park, formerly known as Lasalle Park. According to officials, the 99-acre park will undergo a $110 million transformation.

To celebrate the groundbreaking at Ralph Wilson Park, the community is invited to come to the park Tuesday evening for activities, food and giveaways. Guests can also check out the vision for the park's future, and what the construction process is going to look like.

"In October 2018, Mary Wilson came to Buffalo and warmed our City’s collective heart by announcing the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation would invest $50 million to help my Administration’s efforts to transform the former LaSalle Park into a world-class, waterfront destination that would make the most of the natural beauty of this one-of-its-kind setting," said Mayor Byron W. Brown. "Today’s groundbreaking is a major milestone in the inclusive and transparent planning process to create a ‘people’s park’ that will be enjoyed by the neighboring community, and all Buffalo residents, for generations to come."

"Generations of Buffalo Bills fans knew of founder Ralph Wilson’s commitment to Buffalo and generosity during his life," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "The groundbreaking of Ralph Wilson Park will bring a collaborative transformation of this waterfront park into a vibrant community space where future generations will enjoy gathering for many years to come, and that will ensure Ralph Wilson’s love for our community continues to make an impact."